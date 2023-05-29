PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

