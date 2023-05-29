PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AAP opened at $112.15 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.65.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.