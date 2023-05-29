Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

