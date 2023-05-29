Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.28% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $52,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavadi Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,762,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

