Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

NYSE:MD opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.