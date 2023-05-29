OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OPENLANE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAR. StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

