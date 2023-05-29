New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Insider Activity

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.66%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

