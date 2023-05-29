Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,406 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after buying an additional 2,171,183 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

