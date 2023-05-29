Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,211,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,529 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $13.93 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -139.30 and a beta of 1.74.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

