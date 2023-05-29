Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 73.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. Cowen increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

About Werner Enterprises



Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.



