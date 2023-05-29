Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,642 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Bread Financial worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,666,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 568,511 shares of company stock worth $15,298,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.