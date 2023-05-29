Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 60,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after buying an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,019,000 after acquiring an additional 111,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

