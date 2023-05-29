LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.49% of Global X E-Commerce ETF worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $527,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBIZ opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 million, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $21.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

