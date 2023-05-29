LPL Financial LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,020.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,556 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $2,017,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS BNOV opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

