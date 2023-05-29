LPL Financial LLC Sells 27,392 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 64,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.28 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $647.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

