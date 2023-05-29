LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $32.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

