LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after acquiring an additional 953,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after buying an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NCR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 386,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after buying an additional 96,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NCR opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCR Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.