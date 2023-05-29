LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

About Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF

The Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through growth investment while maintaining maximum diversification. PSMG was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

