LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 268.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Resources Connection worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection Price Performance

RGP stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.71. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.