LPL Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after buying an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,965,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,803,000 after buying an additional 287,818 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 10.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

