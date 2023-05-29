LPL Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $34,532,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 483,276 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lantheus by 335.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 495,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 381,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 253,903 shares of company stock worth $19,639,815 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNTH opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.71 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

