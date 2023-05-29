LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.71% of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 175,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period.

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGS opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US equities (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

