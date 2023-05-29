LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.08% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

TRND opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

The Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds index. TRND, a fund of funds, provides exposure to large- and mid-cap companies in developed markets including the US. Its underlying funds use momentum to toggle to cash at 50% or 100%.

