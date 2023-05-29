LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $162.75 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $180.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

