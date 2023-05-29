LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.