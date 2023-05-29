LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NV5 Global worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

NV5 Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $189.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

