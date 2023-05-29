LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,075 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 433,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 310,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 414.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,576.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:VSTO opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,035 shares of company stock valued at $784,917. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.