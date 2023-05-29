Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Up 2.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $65.82 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

