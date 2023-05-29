Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $129.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

