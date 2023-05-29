KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.