JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,648 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 80,220 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 60,232 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares during the period.

JEMA stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

