Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTSGet Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $42.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis (NYSE:FTSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.