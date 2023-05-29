Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $42.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

