First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.87% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFDI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

