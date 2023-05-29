First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Target Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 418,248 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 945,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,080 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 653,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $36,178.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,333.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896 over the last 90 days. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TH stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 78.00%. The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

