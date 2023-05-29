Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 143.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 208,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 700.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 46,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

IPO stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $37.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.