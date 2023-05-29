Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $887,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Bank by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

