Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 70,890 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 210.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

