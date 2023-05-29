Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,563 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $9.73 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.