Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $706,000 in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $520.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $224.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.