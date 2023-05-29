Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $701,000 in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 363.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 148,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $448,000.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

