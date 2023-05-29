Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA opened at $13.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.