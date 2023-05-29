Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter.

JPEM stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $277.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

