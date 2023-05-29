Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,361 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.5 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

