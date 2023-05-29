Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Avid Technology worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

