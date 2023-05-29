Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $84,418.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,719.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 2,380 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $84,418.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.