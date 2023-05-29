Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UI opened at $164.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.49 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.28 and its 200 day moving average is $257.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is a company that focuses on democratizing network technology. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

