Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $703,000 Stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 317,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SVAL opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

