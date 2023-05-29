Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $696,000 Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avid Bioservices worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 683,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 351,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 275,783 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,531.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,875 shares of company stock worth $1,310,050. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $943.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

