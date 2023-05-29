Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 82.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $34.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.