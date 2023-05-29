Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $615,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,575 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,881 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELAN opened at $8.32 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -207.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.